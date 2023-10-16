इंडियन आवाज़     16 Oct 2023 07:05:34      انڈین آواز

Allahabad HC acquits Surendra Koli and Moninder Pandher from death sentences in the infamous Nithari case

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AGENCIES

The Allahabad High Court today acquitted prime suspect Surinder Koli in 12 cases concerning the 2005-2006 Noida serial murders case, also called as Nithari case. In all these cases, he had been awarded the death penalty by the trial court. Another suspect, Moninder Singh Pandher, has also been acquitted by the Court in two cases, in which he was sentenced to death by the trial court.

The bench of Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Syed Aftab Husain Rizvi allowed the appeals filed by Pandher and Koli after reserving the judgment in the cases last month. A detailed judgment is awaited.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ڈاکٹر اے پی جے عبدالکلام کے یوم پیدائش کے موقع پر ملک بھر میں طلبا کا عالمی دن منایا جا رہا ہے۔

بھارت کے گیارہویں صدر جمہوریہ ڈاکٹر اے پی جے عبدالکلام کے یو ...

اسرائیل نے لبنان کے ساتھ اپنی شمالی سرحد کو ایک ممنوعہ فوجی علاقہ قرار دیا، کیونکہ حزب اللہ سے جھڑپوں میں شدت

dd news اسرائیلی فوج نے لبنان سے متصل اپنی شمالی سرحد کو آج ایک ...

جنگ سے متاثر اسرائیل سے نو سو سے زیادہ بھارتیوں کو واپس لایا گیا

آپریشن اجے کے تحت، اسرائیل سے بھارتی باشندوں کو لے کر مزید دو ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO starts preparing for flight test Vehicle Abort Mission 1(TV-D1) for Gaganyaan mission

AMN The Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO has started preparing for the flight test Vehicle Abort M ...

Unique Mushroom Genus discovered in Jammu & Kashmir

AMN / WEB DESK In a rare discovery, an extremely unique mushroom genus, marking its first-ever report in In ...

@Powered By: Logicsart