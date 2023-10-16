Allahabad HC acquits Surendra Koli and Moninder Pandher from death sentences in the infamous Nithari case

AGENCIES

The Allahabad High Court today acquitted prime suspect Surinder Koli in 12 cases concerning the 2005-2006 Noida serial murders case, also called as Nithari case. In all these cases, he had been awarded the death penalty by the trial court. Another suspect, Moninder Singh Pandher, has also been acquitted by the Court in two cases, in which he was sentenced to death by the trial court.

The bench of Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Syed Aftab Husain Rizvi allowed the appeals filed by Pandher and Koli after reserving the judgment in the cases last month. A detailed judgment is awaited.