Indian MPs, Politicians meet Palestinian Envoy, extend solidarity with Palestinians

AMN / NEW DELHI

Indian Politicians and parliamentarians from different political parties today met Palestinian Palestinian Ambassador, Abu Al-Hija at the Palatine embassy in New Delhi and extend solidarity with the people of Palestine in the hour of crisis.

They called for urgent and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. ‘The dire humanitarian situation demands immediate attention and action. All necessary measures must be taken to ensure that essential supplies, including food, water, and medical aid, reach the affected population without hindrance” they said in a statement.

“We strongly believe in the statement of Mahatma Gandhi, “Palestine belongs to the Arabs in the same sense that England belongs to the English or France to the French,” which reflects his belief in the importance of recognizing the sovereignty and territorial rights of the Palestinian people, just as any other nation’s right to their homeland”, they said in a joint statement submitted to the diplomat.

Press Resolution by Indian MPs and Politicians

We, the undersigned, believe that violence is never a solution as it leads to a cycle of destruction and suffering. Therefore we emphasise the need for increased efforts by the international community in bringing about a peaceful resolution to the conflict. The international community must exert pressure on the state of Israel to abide by international laws and respect the rights and dignity of the Palestinian people. We call for intensified diplomatic efforts and multilateral initiatives to ensure a lasting peace in the region.

We express our deep concern regarding the ongoing crisis in Gaza and the suffering of the Palestinian people. We strongly condemn the indiscriminate bombing of Palestinians in Gaza by Israel, which we believe amounts to an attempt to genocide. We urge an immediate cessation of all hostilities to prevent further loss of innocent lives and the destruction of homes and infrastructure.

Recognising that the Palestinian people have endured immeasurable suffering for over 75 years, we firmly assert that now is the time to end their plight. We urge the international community to recognize the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders in accordance with the UN resolutions. Such recognition is a crucial step towards ensuring a just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, providing the Palestinian people with the opportunity to determine their own destiny and live in peace and security.

Signed,

Mani Shankar Aiyar (Former Minister)
Jena Srikanth (Former Minister)
K. C. Tyagi
Manoj Jha, M. P.
Javed Ali Khan, M. P.
Kunwar Danish Ali, M. P.
Dipankar Bhattacharya, CPI (ML)
Muzaffar Shah, JKANC
Shahid Siddiqui, M. P.
D. Raja, CPI
Subhashini Ali, Ex-MP CPM
Nilotpal Basu, Ex MP
Santosh Bharti, Ex MP
Mohammad Adeeb, Ex-MP
Mohammad Afzal, Ex-MP
Nadeem Khan

