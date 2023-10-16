Jaishankar co-chairs meeting of 18th India-Vietnam Joint Commission in Hanoi

AMN / WEB DESK

INDIA’S External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar co-chaired the meeting of the 18th India-Vietnam Joint Commission in Hanoi today with his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son. The discussions covered cooperation in political, defense and maritime security, judicial, trade and investment, energy, development, education and training, science and technology, and cultural domains.

In a social media post, the Minister expressed confidence that India-Vietnam’s Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will only further strengthen over the coming years. He said they also shared perspectives on the Indo-Pacific region, commitment to global issues and collaboration in various multilateral groupings.

Dr Jaishankar also jointly unveiled the commemorative stamps celebrating 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Vietnam with his counterpart. He said that the stamps depicting Kalaripayattu and Vovinam capture the shared affinity for sports and celebrate the strong cultural, social and people-to-people links between the two countries.