All valid visas from Bangladesh to India restored for travel by air

AMN/ WEB DESK

All valid visas issued by the High Commission of India in Bangladesh before March 2020 and suspended due to the Covid 19 pandemic have been restored. The High Commission of India in a social media post informed that the visas have been restored for travel by air only. The High Commission of India will continue to issue tourist visas.

Earlier, the Government of India had announced the resumption of all international flights from 27 March with full capacity as the coronavirus situation in the country has substantially improved. After the outbreak of the corona pandemic, all international flights were suspended by the government on March 23, 2020 which continued for more than 2 years. Only special international flights have been operating between India and about 35 countries since July 2020.

In line with the improvement in the Covid 19 situation in the country, the government had done away with the requirement of the RT-PCR test for international arrivals done within 72 hours of the travel in case of fully vaccinated people. The mandatory seven day home quarantine was also removed last month for international arrivals.

Bangladesh sends the largest number of foreign tourists to India. Prior to the COVID pandemic, in the year 2019, more than 16 lakh visas were issued by the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh.