All educational institutions in Bihar above Class 10 to open from today with 50% attendance

All educational institutions above Class 10 opened from today with 50 percent attendance in Bihar. Coaching institutions will remain closed. All institutions of higher education, including technical and professional colleges resumed offline classes with 50 percent attendance.

Schools reopened partially allowing only 50 percent kids on premises on alternate days. Offline classes of educational institutions were suspended from April 5 this year following the onset of the second wave of the Covid-19.

All the postgraduate departments and colleges have been instructed to run practical classes in offline mode by calling students in small batches.

Classrooms have been sanitised and facilities such as sanitiser, thermal scanner and drinking water have been made as per guidelines.

Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said educational institutions have been instructed to maintain covid protocal in premises.

Mr Chaudhary said schools below class 10 will be opened in phased manner following improvement of covid infection in the state.