All banks not to be privatised; assures to protect interest of employees and staff: FM

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that all banks will not be privatised and assured that wherever it happens, every interest of the employees and staff will be protected. In reply to a question, She emphasised that even those banks which are likely to be privatised, the institutions too will continue to function after privatisation and every interest of the workers will be taken care of be it salary or pension.

The Finance Minister also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments on privatisation. She said, Mr Gandhi should engage in serious discussions rather than throwing these kinds of two liners every now and then.

Golf: Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) inducts Kapil Dev as its board member

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi In a significant move Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) on Monday induct ...

Golf; Jahanvi leads the field younger sister Hitaashee, is her close rival in 5th leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Gurugram, 11 March : Jahanvi Bakshi carded shot 3-under 69 in her second round and with a ...

وزیراعظم نے بھارت کو بنگلہ دیش سے ملانے والے میتری سیتو کا افتتاح کیا

وزیر اعظم نریندرمودی نے ویڈیو کانفرنسنگ کے ذریعے بھارت اور ...

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے گیارہ جلدوں پر مشتمل، شریمد بھاگوت گیتا نسخے کا اجرا کیا

WEB DESK وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج نئی دلی کے لوک کلیان مارگ پر ...

ہندوستان کو’آتم نربھر بھارت‘ نہیں بلکہ غیر ملکی سرمایہ کی ضرورت ہے

مہیر شرما گزشتہ ایک سال کے دوران اگر کسی بات نے گھریلو اور غ ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

Jaideep Bhatnagar takes over as Principal DG, PIB

Staff Reporter Mr. Jaideep Bhatnagar, an Officer of the Indian Information Service of 1986 Batch today took ...

