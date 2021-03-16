All banks not to be privatised; assures to protect interest of employees and staff: FM

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that all banks will not be privatised and assured that wherever it happens, every interest of the employees and staff will be protected. In reply to a question, She emphasised that even those banks which are likely to be privatised, the institutions too will continue to function after privatisation and every interest of the workers will be taken care of be it salary or pension.

The Finance Minister also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments on privatisation. She said, Mr Gandhi should engage in serious discussions rather than throwing these kinds of two liners every now and then.