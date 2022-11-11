FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     11 Nov 2022 10:23:07      انڈین آواز

All arrangements put in place for tomorrow’s assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN
All arrangements have been put in place for tomorrow’s assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh. A total of 412 candidates, including 24 women, are in the fray for 68 seats in the state. Polling, which will start at 8 AM, will end at 5 in the evening. Chief Electoral Officer Manish Garg said that 157 all-women polling stations have been set up in the state where polling officers, staff, and security personnel will be women.

The BJP and Congress are contesting all 68 seats, while Aam Aadmi Party has fielded its candidates in 67 constituencies. Among other parties – CPI(M) is contesting 11 seats, BSP 53 seats, CPI on 1, and others on 45. The number of independent candidates is 99.

Meanwhile, Himachal Government has declared public holiday tomorrow for the employees working in all government offices, boards, Corporations, Educational Institutions, and industrial establishments situated in the state to exercise their right to franchise. It will also be a paid holiday for daily waged employees.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Ridhima cards flawless 6-under 66 to win 14th Leg of Hero WPGT 

Harpal Singh Bedi Panchkula, 11 November : Ridhima Dilawari, fired stunning bogey free final round of ...

T20 World Cup: England to clash with Pakistan in final at Melbourne Cricket ground

AMNIn T20 World Cup Cricket, England will clash with Pakistan in the final at Melbourne Cricket ground on Sund ...

Asian Elite Boxing Championships: Five Indian women pugilists including to fight for gold in finals today

AMN In the Asian Elite Boxing Championships, five Indian women pugilists including 2020 Tokyo Olympics bron ...

خبرنامہ

فیفا ورلڈ کپ اور قطر- FIFA

روہیل اکبر قطر کے شہر دوحہ میں فٹ بال کا عالمی میلہ سجنے جا ...

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart