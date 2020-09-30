All accused in Babri Masjid demolition case acquitted

judge says demolition was not pre-planned

WEB DESK

All the 32 accused in the Babri mosque demolition case, including BJP veterans L K Advani and MM Joshi, were acquitted today by a special CBI court here. The court said there was no conclusive proof against the accused.

The special court here delivered the much-awaited judgement today in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case. In its verdict, the judge said the demolition wasn’t pre-planned. Citing that there is no conclusive proof, all 32 were acquitted by the court.

