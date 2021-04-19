All above age of 18 years to get COVID-19 vaccine from May 1

AMN / NEW DELHI

Everyone above the age of 18 years will now be administered COVID-19 vaccine from 1st of May. Centre today announced a liberalised and accelerated phase three strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination. A decision in this regard was taken during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In this phase, the vaccination will continue as before in government of India vaccination centres free of cost to the eligible population including Health Care Workers, Front Line Workers and all people above 45 years of age.

During this phase vaccine manufacturers will supply 50 percent of their monthly released doses to Central government and they will be free to supply the remaining 50 percent doses to States as well as in the open market.

The manufacturers will transparently make an advance declaration of the price of the Vaccine that will be available to State Governments and in open market.

Private Hospitals will have to procure their supplies of Covid-19 vaccine exclusively from the 50 percent supply earmarked for other than Government of India channel.

The Prime Minister said that the Government has been working hard from over a year to ensure that maximum number of Indians are able to get the vaccine in the shortest time. He added that India is vaccinating people at world record pace and the country will continue this with even greater momentum.

Central government, from its share, will allocate vaccines to States and UTs based on the criteria of extent of infection and the speed of administration. All vaccination will be the part of the National Vaccination Programme and mandated to follow all protocol such as being captured on CoWIN platform.