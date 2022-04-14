Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot

WEB DESK

After dating each other for years, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have now turned their relationship to man and wife today. The wedding took place at Mumbai’s Vastu building where both Alia and Ranbir own individual apartments. After the first photos of the couple went viral from their post-wedding terrace shoot, Alia and Ranbir finally made their first public appearance and posed as Missus and Mister!

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in a small, intimate ceremony on Thursday afternoon at his Bandra home, Vastu. In attendance were the couple’s family and close friends, including Karan and a select few.

According to a source present at the wedding, Karan arrived at the wedding with fellow filmmaker Ayan Mukerji and as soon as the two saw Alia Bhatt in her bridal attire, they became emotional. In fact, Karan could not control his tears upon seeing Alia dressed as a bride. The two filmmakers then met both the newlyweds and gave them a hug and their blessings.

As per reports, Karan had got emotional on the first day of Alia and Ranbir’s wedding festivities too. According to several media reports, when Karan was asked by Alia’s family to be a part of the family during the haldi ceremony, he choked up. Karan has spoken about his fondness for Alia many times in the past. The filmmaker not only launched Alia in Bollywood with Student of the Year but reportedly guides her in her career choices as well.

Given that both Ranbir, Raj Kapoor’s grandson and a scion of the first family of Bollywood, and Alia, daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, are from Bollywood families, the star presence was a given, and kept the cameras whirring.

Among those who came in were Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Ridhima Kapoor and her family, cousins, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, as well as Aadar and Armaan Jain along with their mother Rima Jain, and uncle Randhir Kapoor.

From Alia’s side, parents Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan and sisters Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen were spotted. Industry friends Ayan Mukerji, director Karan Johar, industrialist Akash Ambani and wife Shlok Ambani were also in attendance.

The entire stretch from ‘Vastu’ to the under-construction Krishna Raj building where the couple is expected to live was strung with lights from trees. The two properties are just about 180 m away from each other.