Alexander Zverev beat Matteo Berrettini to clinch his 2nd Madrid Open title

WEB DESK
In tennis, World number six Alexander Zverev beat Matteo Berrettini to clinch his second Madrid Open title.
After beating top-seeded Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals and fourth-ranked Dominic Thiem in the semifinals, Zverev rallied to defeat Italian world number 10 Berrettini 6-7 (8), 6-4, 6-3 in the final.
In the men’s doubles final, Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina defeated Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic of Croatia 1-6, 6-3, 10-8, claiming the doubles title yesterday.
Earlier, Aryna Sabalenka turned the tables on world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty to win the women’s title. The world number seven Belarus’s Sabalenka beat Australian player 6-0, 3-6, 6-4.