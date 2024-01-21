AMN

The Government of India has clarified that the aircraft that crashed in Afghanistan was not an Indian plane. In a social media post, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said that the unfortunate plane crash that has just occurred in Afghanistan is neither an Indian Scheduled Aircraft nor a Non-Scheduled Charter aircraft. The Ministry added that it is a Moroccan-registered small DF 10 aircraft.

Earlier, the Afghanistan-based media initially reported that the crashed plane was of Indian origin and was en route to Moscow.