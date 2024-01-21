Sania Mirza breaks silence over Shoaib Malik’s new marriage

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s Tennis star Sania Mirza’s father on Sunday confirmed the divorce between his daughter and Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik, saying that their marriage has been ended for a few months now.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Imran Mirza said: “Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead!”

“At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to request all fans and well-wishers to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy,” Sania’s father wrote.

Imran made the statement a day after Shoaib announced his marriage to Pakistani actor Sana Javed through an Instagram post.

The newly-wed couple shared their wedding pictures on Instagram which left the fans surprised, giving rise to speculations that Shoaib was still married to Sania.

According to reports Sania took divorce from the cricketer following their separation in late 2022. They also said that Sania was not happy with the former all-rounder meeting other women, adding that she had been ignoring this for some time. However, Sania took this step after she lost her patience with her spouse.

Formerly called the power couple, Shoaib and Sania, remained in the headlines for quite a time since 2022 following the reports of their separation.