इंडियन आवाज़     21 Jan 2024 06:26:56      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Sania Mirza breaks silence over Shoaib Malik’s new marriage

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s Tennis star Sania Mirza’s father on Sunday confirmed the divorce between his daughter and Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik, saying that their marriage has been ended for a few months now.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Imran Mirza said: “Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead!” 

Image

“At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to request all fans and well-wishers to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy,” Sania’s father wrote. 

Imran made the statement a day after Shoaib announced his marriage to Pakistani actor Sana Javed through an Instagram post. 

The newly-wed couple shared their wedding pictures on Instagram which left the fans surprised, giving rise to speculations that Shoaib was still married to Sania. 

According to reports Sania took divorce from the cricketer following their separation in late 2022. They also said that Sania was not happy with the former all-rounder meeting other women, adding that she had been ignoring this for some time. However, Sania took this step after she lost her patience with her spouse.

Formerly called the power couple, Shoaib and Sania, remained in the headlines for quite a time since 2022 following the reports of their separation.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ایودھیا میں رام مندر کے آغاز کی تقریبات کے لیے سبھی تیاریاں مکمل

ShriRamTeerth@ اترپردیش کے شہر ایودھیا میں پیر کے روز رام مندر ...

مشہور شاعر منور رانا کا انتقال

عالمی شہرت یافتہ شاعر منور رانا کا طویل علالت کے بعد انتقال، ...

عالمی عدالت انصاف (آئی سی جے) کیا ہے اور یہ کیوں اہم ہے؟ ICJ

جنوبی افریقہ کی جانب سے اسرائیل کے خلاف انسداد نسل کشی کے کنو ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart