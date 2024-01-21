President of UN General Assembly Dennis Francis to pay 5-day visit to India

AMN

The President of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Dennis Francis, is paying a 5-day visit to India beginning tomorrow to the 26th of January at the invitation of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

During Mr. Francis’ visit, he is scheduled to engage in talks with the External Affairs Minister on critical multilateral issues of mutual interest. The discussions are expected to encompass a wide range of topics, including India’s call for comprehensive reforms within the United Nations, with a particular emphasis on the Security Council, aiming for increased equity and representation, especially for developing countries.



The Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that Mr. Francis’ visit to India presents a unique opportunity to strengthen India-UN ties, especially with the General Assembly, which is the most representative organ of the United Nations. The MEA said this visit will also be an opportunity to enhance India’s collaboration with the United Nations on Indian priorities as well as the global challenges being faced by the Global South. The theme of his UNGA presidency is “Rebuilding trust and reigniting solidarity.

The UNGA President will deliver a public address at the Indian Council of World Affairs. The UNGA President will also extend his visit beyond the capital, traveling to Jaipur and Mumbai. In Mumbai, he will pay floral tributes at the 26/11 memorial, commemorating the victims of the 2008 terrorist attacks. Additionally, he is scheduled to visit the National Stock Exchange and address a session. His visit will culminate on January 26th when Mr. Francis will participate as a State guest in the Republic Day Parade of Maharashtra, underscoring the importance of India’s democratic traditions and its significant role on the global stage.