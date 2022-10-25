Air quality in Delhi recorded in ‘Very Poor’ category

The air quality level in Delhi was recorded in the ‘Very Poor’ category this morning as people burst crackers despite the ban in Diwali. According to Central Pollution Control Board, the Air Quality Index stood at 326 at 7 AM. Delhi government had put a ban on bursting firecrackers in the national capital on Diwali. However, the noise of firecrackers could be heard well after midnight. An AQI between 0 to 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, and 201 to 300 is considered ‘poor’.