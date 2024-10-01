THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh takes over as new IAF chief

Sep 30, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh took over the charge as the new Indian Air Force chief in New Delhi today. Earlier, he served as the Vice Chief of the Air Staff since February 2023. Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh was commissioned into the fighter pilot stream of the Indian Air Force in December 1984. During his long and distinguished service spanning nearly 40 years, he has served in a variety of Command, Staff, Instructional and Foreign appointments.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Defence Services Staff College and National Defence College, Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh is a Qualified Flying Instructor and an Experimental Test Pilot with more than five thousand hours of flying experience. During his career, the officer has commanded an operational fighter squadron and a frontline air base. He was also the Project Director (Flight Test) at the National Flight Test Centre and was tasked with flight testing of the Light Combat Aircraft, Tejas. Before assuming the charge of Vice Chief of the Air Staff, he was the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Central Air Command.

Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh succeeded Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari who superannuated today.

