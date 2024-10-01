8th India-Kazakhstan joint military exercise KAZIND-2024 begins

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Eighth edition of India-Kazakhstan Joint Military Exercise KAZIND-2024 commenced today in Uttarakhand. The Indian Armed Forces comprising 120 personnel are represented by a battalion of the KUMAON Regiment of the Indian Army.

According to the Defence Ministry, the Joint exercise aims to enhance the joint military capability of both sides to undertake counter-terrorism operations. The Ministry also said that the exercise will focus on operations in the semi-urban and mountainous terrain. The Ministry added that it will enable both sides to share best practices in tactics, techniques, and procedures for conducting joint operations. It will also enhance defence cooperation and facilitate the development of interoperability, bonhomie, and camaraderie between the two armies.