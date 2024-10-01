THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

8th India-Kazakhstan joint military exercise KAZIND-2024 begins

Sep 30, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Eighth edition of India-Kazakhstan Joint Military Exercise KAZIND-2024 commenced today in Uttarakhand. The Indian Armed Forces comprising 120 personnel are represented by a battalion of the KUMAON Regiment of the Indian Army.

According to the Defence Ministry, the Joint exercise aims to enhance the joint military capability of both sides to undertake counter-terrorism operations. The Ministry also said that the exercise will focus on operations in the semi-urban and mountainous terrain. The Ministry added that it will enable both sides to share best practices in tactics, techniques, and procedures for conducting joint operations. It will also enhance defence cooperation and facilitate the development of interoperability, bonhomie, and camaraderie between the two armies.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh takes over as new IAF chief

Sep 30, 2024
OTHER TOP STORIES

Indian Army signs 8th Procurement Contract under iDEX Initiative

Sep 30, 2024
OTHER TOP STORIES

Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav is effort to make citizens familiar with traditions and communities of region: President Murmu

Sep 28, 2024

You missed

HEALTH

Health Ministry issues draft guidelines for withdrawal of life support in terminally ill patients

October 1, 2024
CAMPUS HEALTH

There should be a healing touch in Doctors’ behaviour along with medicine, Says President Murmu 

October 1, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

IPS PROBATIONERS CALL ON THE PRESIDENT

October 1, 2024
HINDI SECTION

एक देश एक चुनाव: अब आगे क्या करने जा रही है सरकार? #one nation one election

September 30, 2024