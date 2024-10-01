Govinda Suffers Bullet Injury At Home After Misfire From Licensed Revolver

AMN / WEB DESK

Film Star Govinda was hospitalised this morning after he suffered a bullet injury on his leg at his home, Mumbai Policesaid.

The actor is out of danger and his manager said he is doing fine. The injury was caused around 4.45 am due to a misfire from his licensed revolver.The 60-year-old actor, also a Shiv Sena leader, was alone at his Juhu home at the time of the incident. Police said he has not registered any complaint.

Govinda was rushed to Criticare Hospital near his home and returned after treatment.”We had a 6 am flight to catch for a show in Kolkata and I had reached the airport. Govinda ji was about to leave his residence for the airport when this accident happened,” the actor’s manager said.

Govinda, one of the most popular stars of Bollywood from the 90s. After beginning his Bollywood career in the 80s as an action hero, Govinda settled into comedy in the mid-90s. Over the next decade, he was one of the biggest box office draws in Hindi cinema, churing out several hits. The actor also gained popularity for his energetic dance moves. However, after 2007, his fortunes turned and hits dried up with his last commercial success being Partner, co-starring Salman Khan. Govinda has not been seen on the big screen over the last half a decade.