इंडियन आवाज़     07 Aug 2023 12:38:33      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

AIIMS Doctor warns against using steroids for eye treatment

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

As cases of Conjunctivitis (eye flu) are rising in North India including the national capital Delhi, the senior doctor in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences-AIIMS have warned against using steroids for eye treatment.

Talking to media persons head of Dr. Rajendra Prasad Ophthalmology Center of AIIMS Dr. JS Titiyal said that after two weeks of using steroid-containing eye drops in the eyes, there is a risk of developing spots on the cornea and increasing eye pressure.

He added that AIIMS has not included steroids in its treatment protocol and it should be given to patients only when absolutely necessary. Dr. JS Titiyal said that by giving steroids, patients may get quick relief but later there is a risk of damage to the eyes and weakening of the light.

Over the use of antibiotics, he said that it should also be used in a proper way. Dr. Rajendra Prasad also advised the people not to apply the same eye drop, if there were more affected people in the same family. Mr JS Titiyal added that there is a risk of cross-infection and every patient should use different eye drops. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

آبگلہ ایک اور بزرگ ہستی سے محروم 

(الحاج  معین الدین  ( محمد  کا انتقال  پر ملال 5 گی ...

گیان واپی مسجد کے سروے پر سپریم کورٹ کا فیصلہ افسوسناک۔مسلم پرسنل لا بورڈ

نئی دہلی 5, اگست 2023گیان واپی مسجد معاملہ پر سپریم کورٹ کا فیصل ...

ورلڈ بریسٹ فیڈنگ ویک: 1-7 اگست، اس سال تھیم ہے “آئیے کام کی جگہ پر دودھ پلائیں”BREASTFEEDING

بچے کی صحت اور بقا کو یقینی بنانے کے لیے دودھ پلانا سب سے مؤثر ...

MARQUEE

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO releases Moon’s video as seen from Chandrayaan-3

WEB DESK A day after Chandrayaan-3 entered the lunar orbit, the ISRO on Sunday released a video of the Moon ...

ISRO injects Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into translunar orbit

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has injected the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into the translunar orbit. ...

@Powered By: Logicsart