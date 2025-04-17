Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

AIIMS Delhi Ranks 97th Among World’s Best Hospitals in 2024

Apr 17, 2025
AIIMS Delhi Ranks 97th Among World’s Best Hospitals in 2024

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has been named the 97th best hospital globally in the World’s Best Hospitals 2024 ranking by Newsweek and Statista.

This prestigious recognition highlights AIIMS excellence in delivering high-quality healthcare, advancing medical research and providing affordable treatment to millions.The Newsweek-Statista ranking has evaluated over two thousand 400 hospitals across 30 countries based on patient satisfaction, clinical outcomes, hygiene standards, and recommendations from healthcare professionals.

Besides, AIIMS, New Delhi, the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh ranked 228th in the list. Founded in 1962, PGIMER continues to serve as a vital healthcare and training hub in northern India. One private hospital in Gurgaon has secured 146th rank.

The inclusion of these Indian hospitals in the global ranking showcases India’s growing prominence in healthcare.

