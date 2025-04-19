Amit Shah Highlights Holistic Healthcare Approach on World Liver Day

AMN

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the government is working with a holistic approach to health care in the country. Mr Shah made these remarks while addressing the Healthy Liver – Healthy India event organised by the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in New Delhi to commemorate World Liver Day.

Mr Shah said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, health infrastructure has seen significant growth in the last 11 years. He mentioned that the health budget has increased from 37 thousand crore rupees in 2014 to one lakh 27 thousand crore rupees. He said that there were 7 AIIMS in India In 2014, which increased to 23 today. Mr Shah mentioned that the number of medical colleges has increased from 387 to 780.

Highlighting the importance of raising awareness about liver diseases among citizens, Mr Shah put special thrust on a wholesome diet, adequate sleep, and regular exercise for maintaining good health. He urged youth to dedicate two hours of exercise for their body and six hours of sleep for their brain to live another 40-50 years and contribute to the country’s progress. He also appealed to the corporate sector to include healthy liver awareness campaigns in their CSR initiatives.

Delhi L-G VK Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also attended the event. Mr Saxena highlighted that under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the new government of Delhi has prioritized healthcare services in its policies and agenda. He said, Special emphasis has been placed on strengthening our treasury care institutions.

Meanwhile, CM Gupta said that Delhi, which is the capital of the country, is not just for treating the people of Delhi. Mentioning that people from all over the country and the world come here to receive good and better treatment, CM Gupta said that this becomes an even bigger responsibility for the government to strengthen our hospitals in the field of healthcare infrastructure.