Ahead of Uddhav Thackeray’s meet, shutdown in Shirdi called off

AMN / Shirdi

Residents of Shirdi, known for famous Sai Baba Temple, have called off their indefinite bandh after meeting Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai today. Mr. Thackeray had called a meeting with locals of Shirdi and temple trustees at Sahyadri Guest House to discuss Saibaba birthplace row. Chief Minister Thackeray reportedly withdrew his remarks calling Pathri as the birthplace of Sai Baba and the delegation from Shirdi was satisfied with this.

The meeting was attended by Shirdi BJP MLA Radha Krishna Vikhe Patil. After the meeting, Mr Vikhe Patil said that the row is over and he was fully satisfied with the outcome of the meeting. He also said that the residents of Shirdi are not against the development of any pilgrimage centre. Although residents from Pathri village were not invited for the meeting and the MLC from Pathri Babajani Durrani said that their meeting with Mr. Thackeray will take place within one or two days.