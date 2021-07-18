Ahead of Monsoon Session, PM seeks cooperation of all political parties

Leaders of 33 political parties including Congress, TMC, DMK, YSRCP, Shiv Sena, JDU, BJD, SP, TRS, AIDMK, BSP, NCP, TDP, Akali Dal, RJD, AAP, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, AJSU, RLP, RSP, MDMK, Tamil Maanila Congress, Kerala Congress, JMM, MNF, RPI, NPF participated in the meeting.

Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI

Ahead of a likely stormy Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today sought the cooperation of the leaders of all political parties, expressing hope that the session will run smoothly and complete its work.

Speaking at the all-party leaders meeting called by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi, PM Modi said “MPs have given valuable suggestions and there should be a meaningful discussion in both the Houses”.

Prime Minister chaired an All Party Meet at Parliament House. The Meeting was convened to seek support of political parties to ensure smooth functioning of both the Houses of Parliament. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC MP Derek O’Brien, and DMK’s Tiruchi Siva were among who attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Prime Minister said that MPs have given valuable suggestions and there should be meaningful discussion in both the houses. He assured that efforts will be made to implement the suggestions collectively. He said that as per our traditions of healthy democracy, issues concerning the people should be raised in amicable manner, and the Government should be given opportunity to respond to these discussions. The Prime Minister said that it is the responsibility of all to create such a conducive environment. He said that the people’s representatives truly know the ground level situations and their participation in the discussions enriches the decision making process. Mr Modi said that most of the parliamentarians have been vaccinated and hoped that this will help in undertaking the activities in the parliament confidently.

Prime Minister called for healthy discussions in the parliament and sought cooperation of the leaders of all political parties. He expressed hope that the sessions runs smoothly and completes its work. He also expressed his condolences for the loss of lives due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said after the meeting that more than 40 leaders of 33 political parties participated in it. Leaders of political parties gave their suggestions during the meeting. Mr Joshi said that there should be structured debate on the issues.

The meeting between Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and the leader of Political parties was also held this evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, DMK Leader T R Baalu, BJD leader Pinaki Misra, TRS leader Nama Nageswara Rao and Shiromani Akali Dal – Harsimrat Kaur Badal among others attended the meeting. Mr Birla informed that all members will be given adequate opportunities to express their views within decorum of the House. He informed the Leaders that extensive arrangements have been made for safety of the Members, Officials and the Media. Mr Birla appealed the Leaders to cooperate with the Chair in smooth conduct of the House. He said, an App is being developed which will be One Stop Solution for all parliamentary matters.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Mr Birla said, small parties will also be given enough time to raise their issues. He said, with the cooperation of leaders from all parties, there was 122 per cent productivity last time.

During the 19 sittings of the session, 31 Government business items, including 29 Bills and two financial items will be taken up. Six bills will be brought to replace the ordinances.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament begins tomorrow and concludes on the 13th of next month. The session will have 19 sittings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The timings of the session will be from 11 AM to 6 PM for both the Houses.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu yesterday held a meeting of floor leaders of different political parties. The Rajya Sabha Chairman urged Parliamentarians to stand by the people in the light of the situation caused by COVID-19 and discuss all related issues. Mr Naidu stressed that a dysfunctional Parliament adds to the prevailing gloom and hence, all sections of the House should ensure a smooth and productive session to address the concerns of the people affected by COVID.