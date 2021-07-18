PM reviews COVID-19 situation with Chief Ministers of six states
Consistent decline in daily active cases of Covid -19: Health Ministry
Govt asks people to be vigilant to ensure 3rd wave doesn’t enter India
Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed in Afghanistan
80 dead, many missing in Germany after floods
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Jul 2021 11:43:20      انڈین آواز

Ahead of Monsoon Session, PM seeks cooperation of all political parties

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Leaders of 33 political parties including Congress, TMC, DMK, YSRCP, Shiv Sena, JDU, BJD, SP, TRS, AIDMK, BSP, NCP, TDP, Akali Dal, RJD, AAP, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, AJSU, RLP, RSP, MDMK, Tamil Maanila Congress, Kerala Congress, JMM, MNF, RPI, NPF participated in the meeting.

Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI

Ahead of a likely stormy Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today sought the cooperation of the leaders of all political parties, expressing hope that the session will run smoothly and complete its work.

Speaking at the all-party leaders meeting called by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi, PM Modi said “MPs have given valuable suggestions and there should be a meaningful discussion in both the Houses”.

Prime Minister chaired an All Party Meet at Parliament House. The Meeting was convened to seek support of political parties to ensure smooth functioning of both the Houses of Parliament. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC MP Derek O’Brien, and DMK’s Tiruchi Siva were among who attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Prime Minister said that MPs have given valuable suggestions and there should be meaningful discussion in both the houses. He assured that efforts will be made to implement the suggestions collectively. He said that as per our traditions of healthy democracy, issues concerning the people should be raised in amicable manner, and the Government should be given opportunity to respond to these discussions. The Prime Minister said that it is the responsibility of all to create such a conducive environment. He said that the people’s representatives truly know the ground level situations and their participation in the discussions enriches the decision making process. Mr Modi said that most of the parliamentarians have been vaccinated and hoped that this will help in undertaking the activities in the parliament confidently.

Prime Minister called for healthy discussions in the parliament and sought cooperation of the leaders of all political parties. He expressed hope that the sessions runs smoothly and completes its work. He also expressed his condolences for the loss of lives due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said after the meeting that more than 40 leaders of 33 political parties participated in it. Leaders of political parties gave their suggestions during the meeting. Mr Joshi said that there should be structured debate on the issues.

The meeting between Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and the leader of Political parties was also held this evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary, DMK Leader T R Baalu, BJD leader Pinaki Misra, TRS leader Nama Nageswara Rao and Shiromani Akali Dal – Harsimrat Kaur Badal among others attended the meeting. Mr Birla informed that all members will be given adequate opportunities to express their views within decorum of the House. He informed the Leaders that extensive arrangements have been made for safety of the Members, Officials and the Media. Mr Birla appealed the Leaders to cooperate with the Chair in smooth conduct of the House. He said, an App is being developed which will be One Stop Solution for all parliamentary matters.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Mr Birla said, small parties will also be given enough time to raise their issues. He said, with the cooperation of leaders from all parties, there was 122 per cent productivity last time.

During the 19 sittings of the session, 31 Government business items, including 29 Bills and two financial items will be taken up. Six bills will be brought to replace the ordinances.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament begins tomorrow and concludes on the 13th of next month. The session will have 19 sittings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The timings of the session will be from 11 AM to 6 PM for both the Houses.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu yesterday held a meeting of floor leaders of different political parties. The Rajya Sabha Chairman urged Parliamentarians to stand by the people in the light of the situation caused by COVID-19 and discuss all related issues. Mr Naidu stressed that a dysfunctional Parliament adds to the prevailing gloom and hence, all sections of the House should ensure a smooth and productive session to address the concerns of the people affected by COVID.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Coaches promise better showing by Indian Hockey Teams at Tokyo

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Indian Men's and Women's Hockey Team coaches on Saturday promised better show ...

India, Pakistan in same group in Cricket T20 World Cup

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi India and Pakistan have been clubbed together in Group 2 of the Super 12s fo ...

Indian Women’s Hockey team has a chance to create history; Drag flicker Gurjit Kaur

Harpal Singh Bedi Ace drag flicker Gurjit Kaur believes that Indian women hockey team has an opportunity to ...

خبرنامہ

وقوفِ عرفات اور عرفہ کا روزہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی حج کے ایام شروع ہوگئے ہیں۔ ام ...

خارجہ سکریٹری نے اقوام متحدہ کے سکریٹری جنرل کو سلامتی کونسل کیلئے بھارت کی ترجیحات سے واقف کرایا

خارجہ سکریٹری ہرش وردھن شرنگلا، بدھ سے نیویارک کے تین روزہ د ...

وارانسی میں وزیر اعظم نے کئی ترقیاتی پروجیکٹوں کا افتتاح اترپردیش سرمایہ کاری کا ایک اہم مقام:مودی کیا۔

AMN وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ وزیر اعلیٰ یوگی آدتیہ ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

If you are thirty plus, visit Nagaland……look for the wonder drug

If you are thirty plus, visit Nagaland……look for the wonder drug

Nirendra Dev in Kohima 1990 In the business of pharmaceuticals, it is probably recording the highest growt ...

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz