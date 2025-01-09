Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan discusses budget with FM Sitharaman

A R DAS

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi and discussed several issues given the upcoming union budget.

Talking to the media following the meeting, Mr Chouhan said that they discussed the budget of the four departments including Agriculture, Rural Development, Indian Agricultural Research Institute (ICAR) and Land Resources. The Minister highlighted that earlier, he held extensive discussions with farmers, people involved in processing and stakeholders on the next agriculture and rural development budget, and suggested all points to the Finance Minister.