Stock Market Jan 8: Sensex recoups 650 pts from low, ends flat

Benchmark domestic equity indices ended nearly flat in a volatile trade today. The 30-share index at Bombay Stock Exchange, Sensex, dropped 51 points, to close at 78,148. Similarly, the National Stock Exchange Nifty-50 ended marginally down by 19 points, to settle at 23,689.



The broader market indices at BSE witnessed a downtrend. Both the Mid-Cap and the Small-Cap indices lost over one percent each.



In the Sensex index, 16 out of 30 companies logged losses. In the top laggards, Adani Ports slipped almost 1.9 percent, UltraTech Cement lost more than 1.7 percent, and Larsen and Toubro dropped over 1.2 percent. Meanwhile, among the top gainers, TCS rose nearly two percent, Reliance added over 1.9 percent, and ITC gained 1.9 percent.

NSE Nifty50 settled in the red at 23,688.95 with losses of 19 points or 0.08 per cent. Nifty50 was seen at the day’s high of 23,751.85, while the day’s low was quoted at 23,496.15.

28 out of 50 constituent stocks of Nifty50 ended in the red with the losses led by Apollo Hospitals, Trent, Shriram Finance and Ultratech Cement. Conversely, ONGC, TCS, Reliance Industries, ITC and Asian Paints were among the 22 stocks that ended in the green with gains extending up to 3 per cent.

Among the broader markets, Nifty Midcap100 ended down 1.05 per cent at 56,270.60 , while Nifty Smallcap100, on the other hand, ended with losses of 1.65 per cent at 18,365.65.

Sectoral indices reflected varying trends. The Nifty Consumer Durables index led the losses, plunging 2.16 per cent.

The Nifty Healthcare Index also struggled, declining 1.09 per cent, followed by Nifty Pharma, which slipped 0.94 per cent. Other notable losers included Nifty Financial Services, down 0.83 per cent, and Nifty PSU Bank, which dropped 0.79 per cent.

On the positive side, Nifty IT emerged as the top gainer, rising 0.60 per cent. The Nifty FMCG index also ended in the green, gaining 0.44 per cent.



In Sectoral Indices at the BSE, 13 out of 20 sectors ended in negative territory. In the top laggards, Consumer Durables shed more than 1.8 percent, Industrials slipped over 1.4 percent, and Capital Goods dropped over 1.3 percent. Conversely, among the top gainers, Oil and Gas gained over one and a half percent, Energy advanced over 1.3 percent, and Realty as well as Teck, both added 0.38 percent each.

The overall market breadth at the BSE was negative as shares of 2,584 companies declined and 1,389 advanced while 93 remained unchanged. At the National Stock Exchange, 54 companies hit their 52-week high while 73 hit their 52-week low.