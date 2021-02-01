Agricultural credit target enhanced to Rs 16.5 lakh cr in next fiscal

Jal Jeevan Mission (Urban) to be launched to provide 2.86 crore household tap connections over next 5 years

To provide adequate credit to farmers, the government has enhanced the agricultural credit target to 16.5 lakh crore rupees in next fiscal with focus on ensuring increased credit flows to animal husbandry, dairy, and fisheries.

Government has also enhanced the allocation to the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund from 30,000 to 40,000 crore rupees.

It has enlarged the scope of Operation Green Scheme to include 22 perishable products besides tomatoes, onions, and potatoes.

Government has also decided to integrate 1,000 more mandis with e-NAM to ensure transparency and competitiveness in the agricultural market.

The Agriculture Infrastructure Fund will be made available to APMCs for augmenting their infrastructure facilities.

Jal Jeevan Mission (Urban) will be launched to provide universal water supply in all 4,378 Urban Local Bodies with 2.86 crore household tap connections to be implemented over 5 years, with an outlay of 2 lakh 87 thousand crores.