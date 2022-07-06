FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     06 Jul 2022 09:49:12      انڈین آواز

After 8 incidents in 18 days, DGCA issues notice to SpiceJet

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show cause notice to SpiceJet after eight malfunction incidents in 18 days. This came after SpiceJet was hit with another technical snag on July 5 with the weather radar on one of its flights to China malfunctioning.

“The review (of incidents) transpires that poor internal safety oversight and inadequate maintenance actions (as most of the incidents are related to either component failure or system related failure) have resulted in degradation of the safety margins,” the notice stated.

The DGCA has given SpiceJet three weeks to respond to the notice.

“Financial assessment carried out by DGCA in September 2021 has also revealed that the airline is operating on a ‘cash-and-carry’ (model) and suppliers/ approved vendors are not being paid on a regular basis, leading to shortage of spares and frequent invoking of MELs (minimum equipment lists),” it stated.

The DGCA said SpiceJet has failed to “establish a safe, efficient and reliable air service” under terms of Rule 134 and Schedule XI of the Aircraft Rules, 1937.

Reacting to the DGCA notice, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia asserted that passenger safety was paramount.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Shikhar Dhawan to lead Indian squad against West Indies

The Selection Committee has selected the team for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies. Shikhar ...

Hockey Women World Cup: Vandana’s goal helps India hold China to 1-1 draw

Harpal Singh Bedi Striker Vandana Katariya's 45th minute goal enabled India to salvage a point as they snat ...

Boxing: India’s Alfiya Pathan stuns former world champ, clinch Gold in Elorda Cup

Gitika also shines to clinch golds in Elorda Cup By Harpal Singh Bedi Youth World champions Alfiya Pat ...

خبرنامہ

اردو کے نامور نقاد ڈاکٹر گوپی چند نارنگ انتقال کرگئے

 اردو کے نامور نقاد پروفیسر ڈاکٹر گوپی چند نارنگ کا امریکہ م ...

بھارت میں اقلیتوں پر حملوں میں اضافہ ہوا ہے، امریکی محکمہ خارجہ

بھارت فطری طور پر تکثیریت پر مبنی سماج ہونے کے ناطے مذہبی آزا ...

نفرت کے سوداگر سری لنکاکی تباہی سے سبق حاصل کریں:مولانا ارشدمدنی

بھیانک سیلاب میں جہاں انتظامیہ کے لوگ نہیں پہنچے وہاں جمعیۃک ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart