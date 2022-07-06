After 8 incidents in 18 days, DGCA issues notice to SpiceJet

AMN / WEB DESK

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show cause notice to SpiceJet after eight malfunction incidents in 18 days. This came after SpiceJet was hit with another technical snag on July 5 with the weather radar on one of its flights to China malfunctioning.

“The review (of incidents) transpires that poor internal safety oversight and inadequate maintenance actions (as most of the incidents are related to either component failure or system related failure) have resulted in degradation of the safety margins,” the notice stated.

The DGCA has given SpiceJet three weeks to respond to the notice.

“Financial assessment carried out by DGCA in September 2021 has also revealed that the airline is operating on a ‘cash-and-carry’ (model) and suppliers/ approved vendors are not being paid on a regular basis, leading to shortage of spares and frequent invoking of MELs (minimum equipment lists),” it stated.

The DGCA said SpiceJet has failed to “establish a safe, efficient and reliable air service” under terms of Rule 134 and Schedule XI of the Aircraft Rules, 1937.

Reacting to the DGCA notice, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia asserted that passenger safety was paramount.