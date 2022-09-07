FreeCurrencyRates.com

African leaders criticise absence of Western counterparts at an important meeting in Netherlands

AMN/ WEB DESK

African leaders on Monday criticised the absence of Western counterparts at a meeting at Rotterdam in the Netherlands where they pleaded for funds to help their countries adapt to global warming.

Senegalese President and African Union chief Macky Sall, and Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi said wealthy countries responsible for most  Carbon dioxide emissions should have been there.

They were speaking at the Africa Adaptation Summit in the Dutch port city, which comes two months before the crucial COP (Conference of the Parties) 27 climate conference in Egypt in November.

The Senegalese leader added that it was not just the fate of Africa that is at stake but the fate of humanity and the future of the planet. Mr. Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo also had harsh words for Western leaders, with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte being the only one who showed up to the summit in person.

Mr. Tshisekedi said the African continent has the smallest impact on climate change, but paradoxically suffers the majority of its consequences.

Dutch Premier Rutte admitted in his closing remarks that the turnout of non-African leaders had been disappointing.

The summit, the first to focus on helping Africa adapt to the fallout from climate change, brings together the African Union, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Netherlands-based Global Center on Adaptation. They are hoping to raise pledges of around 250 million dollars in capital to attract investors in adaptation programmes.

