Afghanistan replaces its Army Chief as Taliban continue to make rapid advances

WEB DESK

Afghanistan govt replaced its Army Chief as Taliban continue to make rapid advances. The insurgents have now taken control of nine of the 34 provincial capitals. In their latest offensive, sources told the BBC that the Taliban had entered the centre of the city of Ghazni, where heavy fighting has erupted.

President Ashraf Ghani earlier flew to the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif – traditionally an anti-Taliban bastion – to try to rally pro-government forces.

The removal of the country’s Army Chief, General Wali Mohammad Ahmadzai, was confirmed to the BBC today. He had only been in the post since June.

US President Joe Biden said yesterday that he did not regret withdrawing troops after 20 years, and urged Afghan leaders to unite and fight for their nation.

According to UN, more than 1,000 civilians have been killed amid fierce fighting in the past month.