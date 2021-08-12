MPs who created ruckus in Rajya Sabha will face action, says Chairman Venkaiah Naidu
China puts Canadian Michael Spavor in jail for 11 years as Huawei row intensifies
10 killed, 25 feared trapped in landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district
India, Singapore review entire gamut of bilateral relations
इंडियन आवाज़     12 Aug 2021 09:53:16      انڈین آواز

Afghanistan replaces its Army Chief as Taliban continue to make rapid advances

Afghanistan govt replaced its Army Chief as Taliban continue to make rapid advances. The insurgents have now taken control of nine of the 34 provincial capitals. In their latest offensive, sources told the BBC that the Taliban had entered the centre of the city of Ghazni, where heavy fighting has erupted.

President Ashraf Ghani earlier flew to the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif – traditionally an anti-Taliban bastion – to try to rally pro-government forces.

The removal of the country’s Army Chief, General Wali Mohammad Ahmadzai, was confirmed to the BBC today. He had only been in the post since June.

US President Joe Biden said yesterday that he did not regret withdrawing troops after 20 years, and urged Afghan leaders to unite and fight for their nation.

According to UN, more than 1,000 civilians have been killed amid fierce fighting in the past month.

SPORTS

Indian Olympians get Rousing Welcome at Home

A Akhter / Sport Desk Indian Olympians and Medalists today got rousing welcome on returning home from Tokyo ...

PM Modi congratulates Indian Olympians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian contingent for their stupendous performance at the T ...

Pinky Karmakar, Olympics torchbearer works as labour in Assam

WEB DESK While India is celebrating its victory at Tokyo Olympics, it's important to look back at the harsh ...

خبرنامہ

ٰای روپی کیا ہے اور یہ کیسے کام کرتا ہے؟ E Rupi

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ دنوں وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی کے ذریعہ کئے گئے ...

امیرجماعت اسلامی ہند کے ہاتھوں وژن 2026 کے’کوڈ-19 ہینڈ ہولڈنگ’ پروجیکٹ کا افتتاح

ہمیں پریشان حال لوگوں کے لیے رحمت بن کر ابھرنا ہے/ سید سعادت ا ...

غير ملکی سیاحوں کو یکم اگست سے سعودی عرب آنے کی اجازت

سعودی عرب کی حکومت نے اعلان کیا کہ ان تمام غير ملکی سیاحوں کو ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

NEWS DESK Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ has been inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List. This r ...

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

NEWS DESK The Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritag ...

