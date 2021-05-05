1500 Pressure Swing Adsorption, oxygen generation plants being developed

Bangladesh lockdown extended till May 16, buses to operate within district
Govt issues guidelines for ‘Production Linked Incentive Scheme for the Food Processing Industry’
Indonesia records two cases of highly infectious Covid-19 variant
4th consignment of medical supplies containing 60 ventilators arrives from UK to India
IPL: Match between KKR and RCB rescheduled after 2 players tested positive for COVID-19
ADB outlines 5 point agenda for lasting recovery in Asia-Pacific region

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has said that the Asia and the Pacific regions can emerge from the Coronavirus disaster even stronger than before by focussing on five areas to achieve a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable future.

Speaking before the Board of Governors during the 54th Annual Meeting on Wednesday, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa outlined a five point agenda that includes climate action, addressing inequality and gender gap and enhancing regional integration among others.

The ADB President said that the climate action must be put at the centre of development with increased focus on adaptation and resilience and with full commitment to the goal of Paris agreement.

The five point agenda called for addressing the issue of inequality including gender gap by investing in health, education and social protection.

The ADB seeks to promote high quality green and digital infrastructure to enable economies to rebuild smartly while closing the digital gap and attracting substantial private investment.

Calling upon the developing member countries to deepen the regional cooperation and integration, the ADB said that it will help in seizing the opportunities provided by globalisation and strengthen regional health security.

The five point agenda also included the call to strengthen domestic resource mobilisation so that the governments have the resources to finance sustainable growth and respond effectively to future crises.

The ADB has committed a record over USD 31 billion for member countries in 2020 out of which more than half of the financing is for supporting operations to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

