ADB and India signs $96.3 mn loan agreement to provide safe drinking water in Himachal Pradesh

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Asian Development Bank and the Indian Govenment on Sunday signed a 96.3 million dollar loan agreement to provide safe drinking water and improve water supply and sanitation services in Himachal Pradesh. After signing the loan agreement Additional Secretary in Department of Economic Affairs Rajat Kumar Mishra said, the project is aligned with the objectives of Jal Jeevan Mission which aims to provide piped water to all rural households by 2024.

He said, the project will upgrade water supply infrastructure to ensure safe, sustainable and inclusive rural water supply and sanitation services. Country Director for ADB in India Takeo Konishi said, ADB’s involvement in the project will provide water management best practices and strengthen institutional capacity.

The ADB project will connect more than 75 thousand households to provide uninterrupted water supply to about 3 lakh 70 thousand residents across 10 districts. To improve water supply and sanitation services, the project aims to construct 48 groundwater wells, 109 water treatment plants, 117 pumping stations and 3000 kilometers of water distribution pipelines.

