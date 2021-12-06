Actor Jacqueline Fernandez Stopped From Leaving India Over Extortion Case

Agencies

Film actor Jacqueline was stopped at Mumbai airport today by immigration officials owing to the look out notice. She was at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport leaving for Muscat for a show. She will now be brought to Delhi for questioning.

The Enforcement Directorate has issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against Bollywood actor, Jacqueline Fernandez, in connection with ₹200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, sources confirmed.

The ED has filed a charge sheet in a Delhi court against conman Sukesh Chandrasekar and others in the 200-crore money laundering case, alleging that he extorted ₹200 crore from a businessman’s wife while he was lodged in Tihar jail.

The actor of Sri Lankan origin had been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in multiple sessions in connection with the over ₹200 crore money laundering case being probed against alleged Chandrashekar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul.