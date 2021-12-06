PM inaugurates multiple projects in Uttarakhand
Indonesian volcano: Residents flee in panic as Mt Semeru volcano erupts, spews huge ash cloud
Cyclone Jawad likely to hit Andhra Pradesh and Odisha Coast today
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez Stopped From Leaving India Over Extortion Case

Film actor Jacqueline was stopped at Mumbai airport today by immigration officials owing to the look out notice. She was at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport leaving for Muscat for a show. She will now be brought to Delhi for questioning.

The Enforcement Directorate has issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against Bollywood actor, Jacqueline Fernandez, in connection with ₹200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, sources confirmed.

The ED has filed a charge sheet in a Delhi court against conman Sukesh Chandrasekar and others in the 200-crore money laundering case, alleging that he extorted ₹200 crore from a businessman’s wife while he was lodged in Tihar jail.

The actor of Sri Lankan origin had been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in multiple sessions in connection with the over ₹200 crore money laundering case being probed against alleged Chandrashekar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul.

France beats India 3-1 to bag bronze in Junior Hockey World Cup

Harpal Singh Bedi / Bhubaneswar India closed its campaign, as it opened, losing to France 1-3 to finish poo ...

Argentina stuns Germany 4-2 to regain Junior Hockey World Cup after 16-year

Harpal Singh Bedi  Bhubaneswar,5 December:  Riding on penalty corner expert Lautaro Domene's ...

India vs NZ 2nd Test: India leads by 332 runs, Mayank and Cheteshwar end day on 69/0 at stumps

AMN / WEB DESK In the second and final Cricket Test match between India and New Zealand, in Mumbai, on day ...

بھارت کورونا کی نئی قسم اومکرون سے نمٹنے کیلئے پوری طرح تیار ہے: منسکھ مانڈویا

AMN صحت کے مرکزی وزیر ڈاکٹر منسکھ مانڈویا نے کہاہے کہ کورونا ...

کمالا ہیرس پچاسی85 منٹ کے لیےامریکا کی پہلی قائم مقام خاتون صدر بنیں

کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...

وزیراعظم نے کیا تینوں زرعی قوانین واپس لینے کا اعلان

AMN وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے ملک میں تین زرعی قوانین کو واپ ...

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

