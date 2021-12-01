PM condoles passing away of Telugu film lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry

AMN

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the passing away of renowned Telugu film lyricist and Padma Shri awardee, Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Saddened by the passing away of the outstanding Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry. His poetic brilliance and versatility could be seen in several of his works. He made many efforts to popularise Telugu. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”

Padma Shri awardee Chembolu Seetharama Sastry, popularly known as Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, died of lung cancer in a hospital at Secunderabad on Tuesday afternoon. He was 66 and is survived by his wife, two sons, and a daughter.

Seetharama Sastry made his debut as a lyricist with the film Janani Janmabhoomi (1984). He cemented his legacy with director K Viswanath’s Sirivennela (1986) and the film’s success has become his pseudo-identity as a prefix to his own name. Interestingly, it is K Viswanath, who suggested Seetharama Sastry use his own name along with the film’s name. Seetharama Sastry, with his inimitable style of writing songs, left an ever-lasting impression on the Telugu film industry.

Sirivennela has written over 3,000 songs for Telugu feature films and was regarded as the best poet in the film industry by his competitors as well. He received Nandi awards for songs Vidhatha Thalapuna, Telavaarademo Swami, Andela Ravamidi Padamuladaa, Surajyamavaleeni Swarajyamendukani, Chilaka Ee Thoodu Leeka, Jagamanta Kutumbam Naadi, and Mari Anthagaa.

Born on May 20, 1955, at Anakapalli, Andhra Pradesh, Seetharama Sastry had his secondary education in his hometown, while he completed his Intermediate education in Kakinada and BA in Andhra Viswa Kala Parishad. He worked in BSNL before his brother Sreerama Sastry discovered his talent and encouraged him to pursue a career in the film industry.