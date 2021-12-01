US-based biotech company Moderna says shot for Omicron variant could be ready in early 2022
Rajya Sabha extends suspension of 12 opposition members
Bangladesh: First transgender elected as Union Parishad Chairperson
Government ready to discuss every issue in Parliament: PM
7.5-magnitude earthquake struck in northern Peru destroys 75 houses, 10 people injured
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 Dec 2021 01:30:40      انڈین آواز

PM condoles passing away of Telugu film lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the passing away of renowned Telugu film lyricist and Padma Shri awardee, Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Saddened by the passing away of the outstanding Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry. His poetic brilliance and versatility could be seen in several of his works. He made many efforts to popularise Telugu. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”

Padma Shri awardee Chembolu Seetharama Sastry, popularly known as Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, died of lung cancer in a hospital at Secunderabad on Tuesday afternoon. He was 66 and is survived by his wife, two sons, and a daughter.

Seetharama Sastry made his debut as a lyricist with the film Janani Janmabhoomi (1984). He cemented his legacy with director K Viswanath’s Sirivennela (1986) and the film’s success has become his pseudo-identity as a prefix to his own name. Interestingly, it is K Viswanath, who suggested Seetharama Sastry use his own name along with the film’s name. Seetharama Sastry, with his inimitable style of writing songs, left an ever-lasting impression on the Telugu film industry.

Sirivennela has written over 3,000 songs for Telugu feature films and was regarded as the best poet in the film industry by his competitors as well. He received Nandi awards for songs Vidhatha Thalapuna, Telavaarademo Swami, Andela Ravamidi Padamuladaa, Surajyamavaleeni Swarajyamendukani, Chilaka Ee Thoodu Leeka, Jagamanta Kutumbam Naadi, and Mari Anthagaa.

Born on May 20, 1955, at Anakapalli, Andhra Pradesh, Seetharama Sastry had his secondary education in his hometown, while he completed his Intermediate education in Kakinada and BA in Andhra Viswa Kala Parishad. He worked in BSNL before his brother Sreerama Sastry discovered his talent and encouraged him to pursue a career in the film industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

KANPUR TEST ENDS IN DRAW, Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel save New Zealand from defeat

The first Cricket test match at Kanpur, between India and New Zealand, the visitors snatched an impossible dra ...

Kanpur Test: India declare at 234/7 on Day 4, set 284-run target for New Zealand

AMN In the Kanpur cricket test, Chasing a target of 284 runs, New Zealand were four for the loss of one wic ...

Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup: India enter quarterfinals defeating Poland 8-2

HSB In FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup, defending champion India entered the quarterfinals after defeat ...

خبرنامہ

کمالا ہیرس پچاسی85 منٹ کے لیےامریکا کی پہلی قائم مقام خاتون صدر بنیں

کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...

وزیراعظم نے کیا تینوں زرعی قوانین واپس لینے کا اعلان

AMN وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے ملک میں تین زرعی قوانین کو واپ ...

کرپٹو کرنسیوں کی ٹریڈنگ کا نشہ، ایک نئی ’بیماری

‘دنیا بھر میں کروڑوں انسان اس وقت ڈیجیٹل یا کرپٹو کرنسیوں کے ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz