AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Arrested

AMN

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan was arrested today by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with alleged irregularities in appointments to the Delhi Waqf Board and the leasing of its properties, amounting to around 100 crore rupees.

Earlier in the morning, the agency’s team reached the residence of the AAP MLA in the national capital to question him. Meanwhile, the AAP has criticized the ED’s move. Talking to the media, party leader Sanjay Singh alleged that even though the ED is being repeatedly cautioned by the Supreme Court not to conduct investigations with malice, the agency’s only aim is to keep people in jail.

On the other hand, the BJP has said that this is not a new case against Mr. Khan and that this investigation was already ongoing. BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari told the media that the AAP MLA had approached the Supreme Court earlier this year requesting that he should not be served summons by the Enforcement Directorate, which was denied by the Apex Court. He added that the place for corrupt people is in jail.