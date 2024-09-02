Bengali Film Stars take part in Kolkata Rally Demanding Justice for Trainee Doctor

Staff Reporter / Kolkata

Prominent Bengali actors and other personalities from the film industry took part in the overnight protests in Kolkata, demanding justice for a trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar hospital last month. At a mega rally that kicked off in the city’s College Square, actors and renowned personalities, including Aparna Sen, Swastika Mukherjee, Sudipta Chakraborty, Chaiti Ghosal, Sohini Sarkar and others, marched along Central Avenue, demanding justice for the trainee doctor.

The participants, including the actors, held sit-ins and remained at the protest sites till early this morning. They demanded that a representative from the ruling Trinamool Congress or anyone from the administration meet them to address their demands for a swift investigation and arrest of those involved in the case. The participants marched and staged sit-ins in several parts of Kolkata, including Esplanade and Jawaharlal Nehru Road-SN Banerjee Road crossing. Actor Swastika Mukherjee said, the administration might think that the movement will lose momentum with the upcoming festive season, but it will resume and grow larger after the Durga Puja. A junior doctors’ forum, which has been protesting over the trainee doctor’s rape and murder, also took part in the night protests along with the actors and personalities of the Bengali film industry.

In south Kolkata, alumni of Ramakrishna Mission schools and other educational institutions marched from Golpark to Rabindra Sadan Exide Crossing and demanded a fair, impartial investigation and the arrest of all those involved in the crime.

In another rally, around 300 alumni, along with current students and guardians from St. John’s Diocesan Girls’ Higher Secondary School, walked from Minto Park to the school compound before forming a human chain near Exide Crossing along AJC Bose Road.