The High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Pranay Verma called on the Home and Agriculture Adviser of the Interim Government of Bangladesh Lt Gen (Retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today.

On a social media post the Indian High commission said that they discussed areas of engagement to advance India-Bangladesh security cooperation.They also exchanged views on border management, capacity building, and safety and security of Indian nationals & students in Bangladesh, said the High Commission.