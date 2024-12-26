AAP accuses Congress of aiding BJP ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls

AMN

Ahead of Assembly polls in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party accused Congress of trying to help BJP in winning in the upcoming elections. Briefing media in New Delhi on Thursday,

Party leader Sanjay Singh objected to some of the remarks made by senior Congress leader Ajay Maken against AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal. Mr. Singh asked I.N.D.I.A. bloc parties to remove Congress from alliance if no action is taken against Mr. Maken. He also alleged that Congress’s list of candidates for Delhi assembly polls appears to be harming the AAP. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi also hit out at Congress over the issue.

Meanwhile, Congress has rejected allegations of Aam Aadmi Party. Talking to media in Delhi, senior Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit has claimed that AAP earlier used to make allegations against leaders Sharad Pawar, Lalu Yadav, and Mulayam Singh Yadav but the party is siding with the same people today. Reacting to the allegations of AAP, he claimed that it is not any political party, but the people of Delhi who will defeat the Aam Aadmi party in the upcoming polls.