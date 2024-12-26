NDA leaders discuss ways to strengthen coordination among alliance partners       

AMN

A meeting of National Democratic Alliance NDA leaders was held at the residence of BJP National President and Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda in New Delhi yesterday. The objective of the meeting was to strengthen coordination among alliance partners.

Telugu Desam Party president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Janata Dal (United) leader and Union Panchayati Raj Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Janata Dal (Secular) leader and Union Heavy Industries Minister H.D Kumaraswamy attended the meeting. Hindustani Awam Morcha leader and Union MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, Apna Dal (Soneylal) president and Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel and Rashtriya Lok Morcha president Upendra Kushwaha also attended the meeting.