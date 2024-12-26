IAS officer Arunish Chawla appointed as Revenue Secretary in Ministry of Finance

The Indian Awaaz

Dec 26, 2024
AMN

1992 batch Bihar cadre Indian Administrative Service IAS officer Arunish Chawla has been appointed the Revenue Secretary in Ministry of Finance.

Mr Chawla is presently working as Secretary Pharmaceuticals in Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers. Chief executive officer of Unique Identification Authority of India Amit Agrawal has been appointed as new Pharmaceuticals Secretary.

Manipur chief secretary Vineet Joshi has been appointed as Secretary Higher Education secretary. Special Secretary in Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Neerja Sekhar will be the director general of the National Productivity Council. Textiles secretary Rachna Shah has been appointed Secretary of Department of Personnel and Training DoPT. Secertay of National Commission for Minorities Neelam Shammi Rao will be the new textiles secretary. Sanjay Sethi has been appointed as secretary of the National Commission for Minorities.

