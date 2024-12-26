The Indian Awaaz

BJP accuses Karnataka Congress of sharing distorted map of India on social media

Dec 26, 2024

BJP today accused Karnataka  Congress of  sharing a distorted map of India on its social media, excluding Aksai Chin and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, as part of Party’s  Working Committee  in Belagavi. 

Addressing the media in New Delhi, Party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged that the Opposition party  had done similar things in the past as well and now it has become clear that the Congress has connections with the power that is trying to break India.

He also alleged that Congress leaders have  violated the oath they took to protect the unity and integrity of the country.  Mr Trivedi said that on Veer Bal Diwas, when the entire country is remembering the sacrifice of the Sahibzades of Guru Gobind Singh, Congress shared a picture that causes pain.  The BJP leader also questioned the Congress party why  parts of India are being shown cut off several times in its tweets.

