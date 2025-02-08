Delhi Elections: BJP emerges clear winner after 3 Decades, Setback for AAP, Congress 

VINIT WAHI/ NEW DELHI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as clear winner in Delhi election results released on Saturday by the Election Commission, putting the party on course to return to power after 27 years by around 50 seats.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) failed to returned to power for a third consecutive election, winning about 20 seats only. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has registered a decisive victory in the Delhi Assembly Election, marking its return to power after nearly three decades, defeating the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the National Capital.

Results declared so far for 68 out of 70 Assembly seats show that BJP has won 47 seats and is leading in 1 seat, while Aam Aadmi Party has bagged 21 seats and is leading on 1. The third contender, Congress has been completely wiped out in the polls after failing to win even a single seat.

Prominent winners from BJP include Parvesh Sahib Singh from New Delhi, Vijender Gupta from Rohini, Kapil Misra from Karawal Nagar, Tarvinder Singh Marwah from Jungpura, Manjinder Singh Sirsa from Rajouri Garden, Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar, Shikha Roy from Greater Kailash, and Harish Khurana from Moti Nagar. Other BJP winners are Kailash Gahlot from Bijwasan, Karnail Singh from Shakur Basti, Neeraj Basoya from Kasturba Nagar, and Umang Bajaj in Rajinder Nagar.

Prominent successful AAP candidates include Atishi from Kalkaji, Som Dutt from Sadar Bazar, Gopal Rai in Babarpur, Virender Singh Kadian from Delhi Cantt, Kuldeep Kumar in the Kondli seat, Jarnail Singh in the Tilak Nagar seat, Imran Hussain in Ballimaran, and Sahi Ram from Tughlakabad. Other AAP winners are Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat from Sultanpur Majra constituency, Anil Jha in Kirari, Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad from Seelam Pur, and Punardeep Singh Sawhney in Chandni Chowk.

The notable faces who lost include senior AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Saurabh Bhardwaj; Durgesh Pathak, Avadh Ojha, and Jitender Singh Shunty; Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit; and BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri and Raaj Kumar Anand.

In by-elections, BJP’s Chandrabhanu Paswan has won from the Milkipur assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh. He defeated Samajwadi Party’s Ajit Prasad by a margin of over 61,700 votes. Counting of votes for the by-election in the Erode (East) assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu is in progress. Chandirakumar V. C. of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is leading in the seat.