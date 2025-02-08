PM Modi to visit France & US next week

To co-chair AI Action Summit with President Emmanuel Macron in Paris

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a high-profile diplomatic visit to France and the United States next week. His tour will focus on strengthening strategic, economic, and technological partnerships with both nations.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to France, from February 10 to 12, comes at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. A key highlight of the visit will be the AI Action Summit, where global leaders will discuss the future of artificial intelligence governance. India, as a co-chair of the summit, will play a pivotal role in shaping international AI policies, emphasizing ethical AI development, accessibility, and innovation.

In addition to the summit, discussions between the Indian and French leadership will cover defence, trade, and energy cooperation, further strengthening bilateral ties. The visit will also see the inauguration of India’s new Consulate General in Marseille, aimed at improving consular services for the Indian diaspora in southern France.

Prime Minister Modi will also visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) in Cadarache along with President Macron, reaffirming cooperation in nuclear energy research. Following his engagements in France, Prime Minister Modi will travel to the United States on February 12 for a two-day working visit. The visit is expected to focus on trade, strategic cooperation, and technology partnerships, along with discussions on regional security. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to meet senior US officials, interact with American business leaders, and engage with the Indian diaspora. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France is expected to further strengthen India’s role in AI governance, with a focus on global regulations, ethical AI development, and technology collaboration.

Prime Minister’s participation in the AI Action Summit in Paris aligns with his vision of “Double AI”, where Artificial Intelligence meets Aspirational India.

Beyond Artificial intelligence, PM Modi’s bilateral talks with President Emmanuel Macron are expected to cover defence, trade, and energy partnerships. The inauguration of India’s new consulate in Marseille will provide better services to the Indian diaspora in southern France. Prime minister’s visit to the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) alongside President Macron will reaffirm India-France cooperation in civil nuclear energy.

Following his visit to France, the Prime minister’s trip to the United States holds equal significance, coming just weeks after President Donald Trump began his second term. Discussions are expected to focus on trade, defence, and technology collaborations.

With AI, trade, and strategic partnerships high on the agenda, PM Modi’s back-to-back visits to France and the US underscore India’s growing influence in global diplomacy and emerging technologies.