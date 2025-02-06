Govt in touch with US to ensure no mistreatment meted out to deportees: Jaishankar

Staff Reporter

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar today said the process of deportation of illegal immigrants is a generally accepted principle in international relations, asserting that it is in the collective interest of the nations to encourage legal mobility and discourage illegal movement. Dr. S. Jaishankar said this while making a statement in the Rajya Sabha on the deportation of Indian nationals from the United States. He said it is obligatory for nations to take back their citizens who are found living illegally in other countries.

The minister informed that the process of deportation is not new, and it is a continuous process in which both military and civilian aircraft are used. He also shared data on the number of Indian deportees from other countries with the House and said 734 people were deported to India in 2009, while 1,368 were deported in 2024 and 104 this year. He said the Indian government is in touch with US authorities to ensure that no mistreatment is meted out to the deportees. He clarified that the deportation process, including the use of restraints, follows a standard operating procedure, which is not a new practice. However, such restraints are not put on women and children deportees.

Dr. Jaishankar stressed the crackdown on the illegal migration industry and called for discouraging illegal movement between countries. Reacting to the statement made by the External Affairs Minister, Congress member Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the US is planning to deport more than seven lakh such Indians in a similar manner. He said that the government should inform the House about how many such Indian nationals are lodged in jails in the United States and whether any legal aid has been provided to them.

Tiruchi Siva of DMK questioned the manner in which the Indian nationals were deported, saying that it hurt the sentiments of the people of India. He said that the government must inform if they have reached out to the deportees after their arrival in India.

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale alleged that the statement made by the minister was more in defence of the US deportation policies than the interests of its citizens. Sanjay Singh of AAP said the government should clarify if they have any established policy with regard to such deportees. RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha questioned the government about prior notice received by it regarding this deportation process. Dr. John Brittas of CPI (M) said the government should ensure that humane treatment is meted out to such deportees. He questioned the government about its plans to crack down on illegal agencies that aid such illegal immigration.

Earlier in the day, the deportation of Indian nationals from the United States rocked both Houses of Parliament as the opposition demanded discussion over the issue.

External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar made a similar statement in the Lok Sabha amid the din by the opposition members. As the ruckus continued after his statement, the Speaker adjourned the House for the day.