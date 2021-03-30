A stable and peaceful Afghanistan is basis for peace and progress in region, says S Jaishankar

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar emphatically stressed the need to promote durable peace in Afghanistan for shared interests of countries in the Heart of Asia region.

Speaking at the 9th Heart of Asia Ministerial Conference in Dushanbe, Tajikistan today, Dr. S Jaishankar asserted that for a durable peace in Afghanistan, every stakeholder should work towards genuine ‘double peace’ mechanism, which includes peace both within and around Afghanistan. He said, this requires harmonizing the interests of all, both within and around that country. Dr. Jaishankar said that if the peace process is to be successful, then it is necessary to ensure that the negotiating parties continue to engage in good faith and with a serious commitment towards reaching a political solution.

External Affairs Minister said that the aim of a more inclusive Afghanistan which can overcome decades of conflict will happen only if the stakeholders and participating countries stay true to the principles that Heart of Asia platform has long embodied. He also stated that Collective success may not be easy but the only remaining alternative would be collective failure.

Before commencement of the Ministerial Conference at the Heart of Asia Conference, Dr. Jaishankar called on the President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani. Mr Ghani and Dr Jaishankar shared the perspectives on the peace process. Dr Jaishankar began his Heart of Asia engagements with a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif. He also met Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on the sidelines of the Conference. The discussions focused on Afghanistan-related developments and on the India-Turkey bilateral relations. After arriving in Dushanbe yesterday, Dr Jaishankar visited the Dushanbe-Chortut Highway Project site. He lauded the Good work being done by Border Roads Organisation BRO under Indian grant assistance. The 8-lane highway will decongest Dushanbe.

The Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process was founded on 2nd November, 2011 in Istanbul, Turkey. It provides a platform for sincere and result-oriented regional cooperation by placing Afghanistan at its center, in recognition of the fact that a secure and stable Afghanistan is vital to the prosperity of the Heart of Asia region. This platform was established to address the shared challenges and interests of Afghanistan and its neighbors and regional partners. It is comprised of 15 participating countries, 17 supporting countries, and 12 supporting regional and international organizations. India co-hosted the 6th Heart of Asia Ministerial Conference in Amritsar, Punjab in December 2016. The platform’s constructive role is also consistent with India’s vision of achieving lasting stability and prosperity for Afghanistan, anchored in a regional environment that is united, stable, secure, pluralistic, democratic, and economically prosperous.

As the lead country for Trade, Commerce and Investment Confidence Building Measure under Heart of Asia – Istanbul Process, India has made concerted efforts for strengthening regional connectivity for the greater economic integration of Afghanistan with the region. The visit will further enhance India’s outreach to Central Asian countries with a special focus on Afghanistan.