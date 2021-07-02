93 samples from Nagaland detected with Delta Plus variant

AMN

Ninety three samples from Nagaland detected with Delta Plus variant, while two are Kappa variant and one is of Alpha variant. This was informed by Principal Director of Health department, Dr. Neikhrielie Khimiao through a press statement. Dr. Khimiao said out of the 98 samples sent for Whole Genome Sequencing at NIGB, Kalyani West Bengal, results of two samples are yet to be received while the rest were of the Delta Plus, Kappa and Alpha variants.

He said, the department will continue to send more samples for Whole Genome Sequencing regularly. With the Delta variant more infectious, Dr. Khimiao has advised the people of the state to continue to adhere strictly to Covid appropriate behaviour and vaccinate.