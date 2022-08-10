9 killed in bus accident in Bengal’s Birbhum PM expresses anguish over tragedy

AMN / WEB DESK

At least Nine people were killed on Tuesday after an autorickshaw rammed into a bus in West Bengal’s Birbhum area. Further, five to six people who were injured during the accident were taken to Rampurhat Hospital.

The incident took place on the state highway in the Mallarpur area of Birbhum. According to police sources, a government bus and an auto rickshaw collided head-on in which nine labourers who were sitting in the auto rickshaw died.

The labourers were on their way home when the accident happened. The impact of the crash was such that the bodies of the labourers were scattered across the road.

Out of the nine dead, six were women, said locals. Officials said the number of dead persons could increase.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed anguish on the loss of lives due to a tragic accident in Birbhum district of West Bengal. Mr Modi said, his prayers with the injured. He said, two lakh rupees from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund will be given to the next of kin of each deceased and the injured will be given 50 thousand rupees.