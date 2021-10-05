8th edition of India-Sri Lanka bilateral joint exercise ‘Mitra Shakti’ commences in Sri Lanka

AMN/ WEB DESK

The 8th edition of India-Sri Lanka bilateral joint exercise Mitra Shakti commenced today at the Combat Training School Ampara in Sri Lanka. The two week long exercise is being conducted from 4th to 15th of this month. The Indian Army contingent comprising of 120 personnel of Infantry Battalion Group and a similar strength from a Battalion of the Sri Lankan Army are participating in the bilateral exercise.

Over the next few days, troops will train, share and rehearse tactical drills to undertake joint counter-terrorism operations in a semi urban or rural environment under United Nations mandate.

Senior military observers and dignitaries of the Indian and the Sri Lankan Armies will be witnessing the validation phase of the exercise.

The exercise provides an ideal platform for both contingents to share their operational experience and expertise while also being instrumental in broadening the inter-operability and cooperation between the Armies of India and Sri Lanka.