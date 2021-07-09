852 persons including four personnel from CAPF confirm as new COVID-19 positive cases in Manipur

AMN

852 persons including four personnel from the Central Armed Police Force were confirmed as new COVID-19 positive cases during the last 24 hours in Manipur. These cases were detected among the 5400 samples tested and the positivity rate is 15.77 per cent.

On the other hand, 10 people expired due to COVID-19 positive in the last 24 hours thus increasing the total fatality due to the pandemic to 1251.

Meanwhile, 490 COVID-19 patients were discharged during the hours. The total number of recovered cases is 68,171 and the total positive case 76,032. The recovery rate is 89.66 per cent. The active case stands at 6610.

The number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered till yesterday is 8,51,377 including 92,182 second doses.