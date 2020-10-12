Home Ministry asks States to probe rape cases within two months
7th round of military level talks between India & China underway to de-escalate tension along LAC

AMN

The talk between India and China is underway to resolve the border issues on Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. The Commander level talks between both the countries began at the Chushul border personnel meeting point on Indian side.

The Military commanders are meeting for the seventh time to work out the measures to preserve the peace and tranquility at the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh region.

Fire and Fury GOC, Lt Gen Harinder Singh and his successor after a couple of days, Lt Gen PGK Menon are leading the Indian delegation.

Sources associated with the talks process said that for the first time, China also sent a senior level foreign ministry official in their delegation. During the sixth round of talks between commanders on September 21, a senior diplomat and East Asia region joint secretary Naveen Srivastava participated in Indian delegation.

The talks mainly focus on disengagement of forces from several friction points especially finger areas of Pangong Tso to ease the unprecedented tensions on the border between the two countries.

