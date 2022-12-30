FreeCurrencyRates.com

79th anniversary of First Tricolour Hoisting: Lt. Governor Admiral D K Joshi and MoS for Health hoist National Flag at Flag Point, Port Blair

Published On:

WEB DESK

Lt. Governor Admiral D K Joshi along with MoS, H&FW Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar hoisted the National Flag at Flag Point, Port Blair to commemorate the 79th anniversary of the First Tricolour Hoisting by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on 30th Dec. 1943. The day has an its own significance in the history of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose hoisted the National Flag in Port Blair as Supreme Commander of Azad Hind Fauz and declared these islands free from British Rule. Every year the day has been celebrated.

